e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film beats Kabir Singh, is now the biggest Bollywood release of 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War has beaten Kabir Singh to become the biggest Bollywood film of 2019, with over Rs 280 crore in the bank, domestically.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
War box office: After two weeks of release, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film has beaten Kabir Singh’s record.
War box office: After two weeks of release, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film has beaten Kabir Singh’s record.
         

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, domestically. The film on Tuesday crossed the previous record holder, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, War has made Rs 280.6 crore in India, breezing past Kabir Singh’s Rs 278 crore total. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is at the number three spot, with Rs 245 crore in the bank, followed by Salman Khan’s Bharat (Rs 216 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal (Rs 202 crore).

 

War crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day three of release, the Rs 200 crore mark on day seven, and the Rs 250 crore mark on day 11. Worldwide, the film has made Rs 413 crore approximately.

The film has broken over a dozen box office records since its release, including the biggest opening day figures for a Hindi film (Rs 51 crore), the biggest opening of Hrithik and Tiger’s careers, and the biggest holiday release.

Hrithik said in a statement of gratitude, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres.”

Tiger said in a statement, “I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people. I have always wanted my films to be out and out entertainers, films that make people happy in theatres and I’m glad that War has become that film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:13 IST

tags
top news
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News