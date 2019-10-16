War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film beats Kabir Singh, is now the biggest Bollywood release of 2019

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:14 IST

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, domestically. The film on Tuesday crossed the previous record holder, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, War has made Rs 280.6 crore in India, breezing past Kabir Singh’s Rs 278 crore total. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is at the number three spot, with Rs 245 crore in the bank, followed by Salman Khan’s Bharat (Rs 216 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal (Rs 202 crore).

War crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day three of release, the Rs 200 crore mark on day seven, and the Rs 250 crore mark on day 11. Worldwide, the film has made Rs 413 crore approximately.

The film has broken over a dozen box office records since its release, including the biggest opening day figures for a Hindi film (Rs 51 crore), the biggest opening of Hrithik and Tiger’s careers, and the biggest holiday release.

Hrithik said in a statement of gratitude, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres.”

Tiger said in a statement, “I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people. I have always wanted my films to be out and out entertainers, films that make people happy in theatres and I’m glad that War has become that film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:13 IST