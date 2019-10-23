Bigg Boss 13 day 22 written update episode 22 October 22: Shefali Bagga, Paras fight after she slams his sanskari playboy image

tv

With every passing day, the heat is turning up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and the latest episode on Tuesday brought a new fight in the limelight as Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga locked horns during a task. Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Bigg Boss introduced nominations task for the week and sent a red rose that gave the boys a chance to allow a girl to nominate a boy. Each time the buzzer rang, one of the boys was supposed to reach inside the box where the rose was placed and then present the rose to a girl. The girl then got the power to nominate one boy. It was Rashami’s first time as a ‘sanchalak’.

Rashami became the coordinator of a task for the first time.

Paras gave the rose to Mahira who nominated Siddharth Shukla and Siddharth Shukla gave the rose to Arti who nominated Paras.

The boys fight to get the rose.

Once anticipating the buzzer, Shefali pulled Asim back and he got angry. They began fighting and Rashami was called. Rashami told Shefali that she must not touch but Shefali kept insisting it was her game and no one can tell her how to play. Asim then gave the rose to Arti and she nominated Siddharth Dey.

Paras, Siddharth Dey, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Chatterjee, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma were declared as nominated candidates for the week.

The race to get the rose for their choice of girl begins.

Bigg Boss then announced the Vivo task which brought Shefali in her journalist avatar. She was supposed to pick and interview three people, revealing their real side to the audience.

Rashami was the first guest on Shefali’s chat show.

Shefali began with Rashami and started grilling her about her issues with Siddharth Shukla. While Shefali insisted Rashami whispered stuff about him and never dared to speak loudly, Rashami said she is not in the house to tarnish someone’s image intentionally. However, she would react if someone poked her, she added.

Next, Shefali chose Paras and ended up fighting with him. She began questioning him as to why he must flirt with two girls inside the house when he already has a “connection” outside. Paras interrupted and told her that it is not connection but a relationship and a committed one that he has outside. “Mera yaha kisi ke saath connection ban raha iska matlab ye nahi hai ki mai shaadi karunga. (If I have a connection here, does not mean I will marry the person).”

Shefali interviews Paras.

Shefali yelled at Paras and asked why did he ask girls to kiss him and what kind of friendship involves someone pressing his body. Paras was infuriated and shot back, “Peeth to meri tune bhi dabaai hai, Rashami ne bhi, Devoleena ne bhi. Na to mujhe Mahira ne kiss kiya hai na Shehnaaz ne. Lekin tujhe Dey ne kiss Kiya hai. (Even you have pressed my body and so have Rashami and Devoleena. But neither Shehnaaz nor Mahira kissed me, Dey kissed you.)”

After the interview, Paras told Mahira and Siddharth Dey that Shefali poked him and told Shefali, “Tune khud ke liye gaddha khod liyaa mere se panga le ke. (You have dug a hole for yourself when you fought with me).”

Shefali then put out her mike and asked to be called inside the confession room. Bigg Boss asked her to wear the mic but she was not called inside. Paras tried to pacify her and told her that it is part of her task and shook hands. However, Shefali did not put back her mic.

Shefali was later called inside the confession and was chided for hindering the task. She then called Devoleena for her final interview. She asked Devoleena to choose between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and she picked Rashami.

