Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek says he’d talk to Salman Khan about Sidharth Dey’s rude comments against Arti Singh

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:44 IST

Television actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek says he is disappointed with the offensive comments made by Sidharth Dey on Bigg Boss against his sister Arti Singh. He said he would talk to the show’s host Salman Khan about it.

Krushna told Spotboye that he was shocked at Dey’s comments. “I’m shocked that Siddhartha Dey could do this. He knows me and my family. How could he do this to a woman? How could he do this to my sister? He is losing his fans. Log usko hi gaaliyan de rahe hain (people are calling him out). He shouldn’t have done this,” he said. “Of course, I will confront him. Arti is my sister. I may even go to the show and ask him in front of Bhai (Salman Khan) that what was all that about,” he added.

During a task in the Bigg Boss house, Arti was tickling Dey, applying powder and shaving cream on him when he said, ‘’Bina shilajeet ke ladkiya yeh sab kar rahi hai (She is doing all this to me without even Shilajeet).” Arti was offended at his comments and screamed at him later. Sidharth Shukla called out Dey for his comments against Arti. He said, “Galti se bhi tu agar mereko bahar milta na toh main tera muh tod daalta. Teri gutter apne paas rakha kar (I would have broken you face if we had met on the outside. Keep your dirty thoughts to yourself).”

However, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah had a different take on the matter. “It’s a game. I am sure if Dey was outside, he would not say such things to any girl. And I am sure he would never be in a situation where he would have to sit in one place holding someone’s hands while someone was wiping unwanted things on his face. In Arti’s defence, she was doing a task where she had to do stuff to make Dey give up. She also stood up for herself. So, a request to everyone watching that this is just a task and not real life. In reality both would not be put in such situations and would not have reacted like this,” Kashmera told SpotBoye. Kashmera was a contestant on the show herself in its eighth season in 2006.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 10:39 IST