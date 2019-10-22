e-paper
Pagalpanti trailer inspires hilarious memes as Twitter involves KBC, Akshay Kumar

Check out hilarious memes that flooded internet soon after John Abraham shared the first trailer of his upcoming film, Pagalpanti.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
John Abraham’s Pagalpanti inspires hilarious memes on Twitter.
John Abraham's Pagalpanti inspires hilarious memes on Twitter.
         

Just hours after the first trailer of John Abraham-Anil Kapoor-starrer “mindless comedy” Pagalpanti was unveiled online, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes mostly targeting Kriti Kharbanda’s dialogue, “Humare yahan toh blast hote rehte hain”.

Starring John, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles, Pagalpanti is the first film in what can soon be turned into a franchise. It is directed by Aneez Bazmee who has previously given hits like Welcome and No Entry.

Also read: Bombay Rose director Gitanjali Rao: Bollywood conveniently separates politics from a person to tell the story

One user juxtaposed Kriti’s dialogue as that of Pakistan. “Pakistan to World: #PagalpantiTrailer #Pagalpanti,” the tweet read.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Pakistan to World:#PagalpantiTrailer#Pagalpanti pic.twitter.com/NTmbOci6gm

— HARAMI GYANDU 🇮🇳 (@harami_gyandu) October 22, 2019

A Twitter user compared Ileana’s act in the trailer with that of Akshay Kumar from Hera Pheri.

 

The trailer shows Salman Khan’s hit Tum Par Hum Hain Atke from Pyar Kiya toh Darna Kya being used and a Twitter user found similarity with an engineering student.  

Another popular dialogue from the movie is “Hum crorepati ban sakte hain.” “#PagalpantiTrailer*Me correctly answers few initial questions while watching Kaun Baneha Crorepati* My parents,” a user tweeted.

 

Another one wrote alongside the mere, “#PagalpantiTrailer #Pagalpanti Students preparing for UPSC after watching KBC.” 

A few also complained about most of the dialogues sounding similar to previous hit comedy films: “I saw the trailer of #pagalpanti and I’m not impressed by trailer because the dialogue comedy Story is matching from De Dana Dan,Bhagm bhag, and those film which already hit at box office, so guys I thought the big name in this film they can recover film’s budgets or hit @TSeries.” 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:01 IST

