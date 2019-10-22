Pagalpanti trailer: John Abraham film comes with a statutory warning of not using your brains. Watch

bollywood

Oct 22, 2019

John Abraham’s Pagalpanti has filled an important gap in Hindi films -- a lot of asinine ‘comedies’ never had a statutory warning. It was left to your friendly neighbourhood critic to provide it as they would write on Facebook, “Leave your brains at home.” Pagalpanti trailer has taken upon itself to fill this void -- it asks you, right at the beginning, to not use your brain because the ones bringing you this film are all crazy.

They might have meant it as a joke but it will serve you well if you take it literally because of what follows in the next three minutes. Pagalpanti trailer has John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D’Cruz delivering lame jokes, making faces and dropping dialogues that barely make sense.

Sharing the trailer, John tweeted, “Shani maharaj inke PEECHEY nahi pade, inki godd mein BETHE hai! And... it begins! PagalpantiTrailer out now.”

Pagalpanti will release on November 22 and much before the release of the film, the producers had announced a sequel to the film in April this year. “It is going to be a big franchise, and our team has started work on the script for part two. John was good in a comic role in Anees’ Welcome Back. We also have Arshad, Anil and Saurabh (Shukla) and they will raise a lot of laughs,” a Mumbai Mirror report quoted producer Kumar Mangat as saying.

Pagalpanti marks John’s return to comedy after a long and successful stint with action and patriotic films. John and Anees have previously worked together in a sequel to the popular Akshay Kumar comedy film, Welcome Back. The film had Dimple Kapadia, Shiney Ahuja and Naseeruddin Shah but failed to live up to the expectations of Welcome fans. Anil Kapoor has also worked with Anees in films including Welcome and Welcome Back.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series & Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019