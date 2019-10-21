Ahead of Pagalpanti trailer, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela team up in new posters

bollywood

The makers of John Abraham’s Pagalpanti have shared fresh posters from the upcoming film and also revealed the date when the film’s trailer will be launched. Apart from new posters of the male lead cast, the fresh posters also showcase the female stars of the movie - Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D’Cruz.While the female actors had already shared individual posters earlier, the new one has the three of them together.

Kriti shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “I mean masti bhi hai #Pagalpanti bhi... Trailer out tomorrow! @AnilKapoor @ArshadWarsi@PulkitSamrat @Ileana_Official @UrvashiRautela @saurabhshukla_s@TheJohnAbraham@BazmeeAnees@itsBhushanKumar @KumarMangat @AbhishekPathakk @TSeries @PanoramaMovies.”

Announcing the trailer date for the film, John tweeted, “Pagalpanti dekhenge, sunenge aur karenge bhi ;) #Pagalpanti trailer out tomorrow!!” He also shared a new poster with the three male lead actors Anil Kapoor, John and Arshad Warsi.

Pagalpanti dekhenge, sunenge aur karenge bhi ;) #Pagalpanti trailer out tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/6IexmJbGMl — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 21, 2019

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak, Pagalpanti will hit the screens on November 22. Much before the release of Pagalpanti in November this year, the producers had announced a sequel to the film earlier. “It is going to be a big franchise, and our team has started work on the script for part two. John was good in a comic role in Anees’ Welcome Back. We also have Arshad, Anil and Saurabh (Shukla) and they will raise a lot of laughs.” a Mumbai Mirror report quoted producer Kumar Mangat as saying.

Pagalpanti marks John’s return to comedy after a long and successful stint with action and patriotic films. John and Anees have previously worked together in a sequel to the popular Akshay Kumar comedy film, Welcome Back. The film had Dimple Kapadia, Shiney Ahuja and Naseeruddin Shah but failed to live up to the expectations of Welcome fans.

