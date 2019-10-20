John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat feature in new Pagalpanti posters ahead of trailer release

bollywood

John Abraham and other cast members have shared madcap new posters for their upcoming film, Pagalpanti. The posters show the characters in various over-the-top situations.

The first of the three posters shows John striking a serene pose, wearing all-white. The second poster shows John, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi wearing chef’s clothes. The final poster shows John, Pulkit and Arshad put in a dangerous position by Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Previously, character posters of the film were released on Friday. The film’s trailer, meanwhile, will be released on October 22.

#Pagalpanti trailer drops on 22 Oct 2019... New posters... 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/lw0b9bPa6E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2019

The laugh riot features in the lead role John Abraham, who is making a comeback to comedy after a successful streak in the thriller genre.

The Anees Bazmee film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, and Kriti Kharbanda, among others in significant roles.

The first poster features John, who essays the role of Raj Kishore, seen in a vibrant shirt and white funky sunglasses. The second poster captures Arshad in a comic pose. Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in the sequel of Fukrey, will be seen playing the role of Chandu. In the poster, Pulkit sports a funky look with a colourful jacket and matching sunglasses. Urvashi Rautela, who will play the role of Kavya, looks set to send chill down your spine. Kriti Kharbanada, who will be seen playing the role of Janvi, wears a striped T-shirt, yellow hairband along with cool orange sunglasses. She can be seen holding a gun in her hand.

And finally, Anil will be seen in the role of WiFi Bhai. In the intriguing poster, Anil can be seen holding a gun in his hand and posing in a funny manner. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak will hit the screens on November 22.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:24 IST