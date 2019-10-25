Bigg Boss 13 day 24 written update episode 24 October 24: Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga threaten to quit the show after fighting

tv

From fights getting dirty, tasks getting ugly and contestants getting more aggressive, Bigg Boss 13 house is getting more dangerous to live in, every single day. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Bigg Boss chiding housemates for spoiling the nomination task of Snakes and ladders and praised the girls for trying their best to ensure that the task continued.

Right in the morning, an angry Devoleena told Rashami that she won’t cook roti for Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh. Asim and Shehnaaz got into a tussle with her, removing utensils that Devoleena had placed on the gas stove, to cook their food. Devoleena asked them to but the fight continued and they even threw utensils on each other.

When the task began Asim was angry and he thre a ball of mud on Shefali, though he missed the target. On the other hand, Siddharth Shukla locked horns with Rashami and Mahira again and the girls yelled at him, asking to stay away and not push them.

When Arti, the sanchalak of the task, took an unfair decision to pick Shehnaaz as the one with best ladder and other housemates lash out on her.

Soon, It was time for Shehnaaz to get into a tussle with Siddharth Dey and others after she began following him everywhere, just to irritate him. Dey was irritated and said Shehnaaz loved touching people. “Tujhe shauk hai doosron ko haath lagane ka”. Rashami, Mahira and Shefali joined him and tried to pacfy things between Siddharth Dey and Shehnaaz.

Later, Shehnaaz cried and Arti, Sidharth Shukla and Asim tried their best to pacify. Shehnaaz cried inside the bathroom and the teams – Sidharth Shukla and Siddharth Dey discussed the incident separately. Both claimed to be on a higher moral ground, alleging that the other team members were stoping to new low levels just for the game.

Shefali yelled at the camera that she wanted justice for her scratches and later, told Paras that either she or Shehnaaz must leave.

When Bigg Boss announced the task completion, housemates were told that the dirt in the garden area was actually symbolic of the gandgi inside them. Bigg Boss then nominated everyone, as a punishment for housemates taking revenge instead of playing.

Shefali then asked for the door to be opened and insisted that she wanted to leave as she felt threatened inside the house.

