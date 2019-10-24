Riteish Deshmukh takes Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge in the middle of a busy road. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:56 IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is the latest one to take Bala challenge started by his Housefull co-star Akshay Kumar and internet is mighty impressed with the result. Akshay and Riteish will be seen together in Diwali release, Housefull 4. Riteish is seen grooving to Shaitaan Ka Sala from their film in the middle of the road as members of the film’s cast watch.

In the video that has surfaced online, Riteish is seen sitting in the front seat of a car before he is prompted by the women, presumably other cast members, to do a few steps from Housefull 4 song. He runs to the middle of the road, does the signature step from the hit number and rushes back inside the car. The video seems to have been shot at a traffic signal while all the vehicles are stationary.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor took the challenge and charmed fans with their funny moves.

Talking about featuring in comedies like Housefull 4, Akshay had earlier told Hindustan Times, “No matter what I do, whatever I do next my last efforts are forgotten. When I do comedy, I’m called mindless; when I do action, I’m called repetitive; when I do patriotic films; I become a biopic meme. Basically, when I do anything, someone has something to say as if I’m not trying to be the ‘most diverse man’ in the industry at the moment.”

Housefull 4 is a multi-starrer comedy spanning a period of 600 years, from 1419 to 2019. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Directed and written by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is set to hit theatres on October 25.

