Housefull 4 screening: Akshay Kumar and gang party in pyjamas, take Bobby Deol’s case for coming late

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:55 IST

The cast and crew of Housefull 4 found a cool new way to screen their film on Wednesday in Mumbai. Everyone, including the lead stars of the film, the producers and the guests, arrived for the screening in their best pyjamas.

Akshay Kumar was seen in a red sweatsuit while Kriti Sanon was seen in a pink hoodie and pyjamas. Kriti Kharbanda wore a comfy pink and blue night suit and Pooja Hegde opted for a red satin night suit. Even Riteish Deshmukh arrived in a colourful night suit.

Actor Bobby Deol arrived late for the screening and other decided to take his case for it. They made a small video together, asking Bobby where he is and telling him to come quickly. They even got the guests to say, “Bobby where are you?” Watch the video here:

The crew then cut a giant cake for a successful promotional tour of the film. Akshay’s son Aarav and co-star Chunky Pandey’s daughter and actor Ananya Panday also arrived for the screening.

Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja, Riteish and Bobby all took a fun train journey from Delhi to Mumbai. Akshay’s daughter Nitara had also joined them. He uploaded a video from the train in which Nitara is seen building a tent with the bedsheets. “I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17-hour train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths. In short, she had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express,” Akshay wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Apart from Nitara’s video, Akshay posted several other pictures and videos, sharing how much fun he had with his co-stars while travelling on the train. In one of the videos, he asked Riteish and Chunky to act like tea vendors. The whole cast performed to their Bala song along with the media personnels and played games like Antakshari and Housie on the train.

Housefull 4, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on October 25.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 08:52 IST