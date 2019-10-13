Varun Dhawan takes Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge, but fans can’t get over his red pants. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:55 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has joined the league of Bollywood actors who took Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge by performing his trademark step from the Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala. Varun posted a video of his attempt on Twitter and can be seen grooving to the song in a white vest and red pants with side slits.

Varun captioned the video, “This how i go to set everyday with #masterji. Kya step hain. Best of luck to bala.” He is joined in the video by choreographer Ganesh Acharya and the two go on to perform the trademark step together.

Akshay reacted to the video saying, “Best way to make an entry. Thank you.”

The actor left his fans impressed by his dancing skills. A fan wrote, “How cute and funny too”. Another called it “hilarious”. However, it seems fans noticed his red pants more than his dance skills. Taking a dig at the actor, a wrote, “Please tell me those pants are not a part of your costume for the movie....” Another user asked him, “Dhawan what’s that...Ur Palazo.”

Varun is currently shooting for the Coolie No 1 remake, being directed by his father David Dhawan. Ganesh had choreographed the songs for the original and has returned as choreographer for the remake. The film stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have already taken the Bala challenge. Ranveer Singh took the challenge with producer Sajid Nadiadwala whereas Akshay’s Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh joined him to perform the step.

Ayushmann Khurrana was among the first ones to take the challenge. He had shared a video of his attempt on Twitter with the caption, “Bala ko pukara Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain.” Like Akshay, Ayushmann also plays a bald man in his upcoming film, Bala. It is set to clash with another film on the same topic, Ujda Chaman.

