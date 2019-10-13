e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Varun Dhawan takes Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge, but fans can’t get over his red pants. Watch

After Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan took Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge and posted the hilarious video on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Varun Dhawan takes the Bala challenge with Ganesh Acharya.
Varun Dhawan takes the Bala challenge with Ganesh Acharya.
         

Actor Varun Dhawan has joined the league of Bollywood actors who took Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge by performing his trademark step from the Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala. Varun posted a video of his attempt on Twitter and can be seen grooving to the song in a white vest and red pants with side slits.

Varun captioned the video, “This how i go to set everyday with #masterji. Kya step hain. Best of luck to bala.” He is joined in the video by choreographer Ganesh Acharya and the two go on to perform the trademark step together.

Akshay reacted to the video saying, “Best way to make an entry. Thank you.”

 

The actor left his fans impressed by his dancing skills. A fan wrote, “How cute and funny too”. Another called it “hilarious”. However, it seems fans noticed his red pants more than his dance skills. Taking a dig at the actor, a wrote, “Please tell me those pants are not a part of your costume for the movie....” Another user asked him, “Dhawan what’s that...Ur Palazo.”

Varun is currently shooting for the Coolie No 1 remake, being directed by his father David Dhawan. Ganesh had choreographed the songs for the original and has returned as choreographer for the remake. The film stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have already taken the Bala challenge. Ranveer Singh took the challenge with producer Sajid Nadiadwala whereas Akshay’s Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh joined him to perform the step.

 

 

Also read: Shahid Kapoor says he is struggling for breathing space post fatherhood: ‘Sometimes it’s frustrating’

Ayushmann Khurrana was among the first ones to take the challenge. He had shared a video of his attempt on Twitter with the caption, “Bala ko pukara Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain.” Like Akshay, Ayushmann also plays a bald man in his upcoming film, Bala. It is set to clash with another film on the same topic, Ujda Chaman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 12:52 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News