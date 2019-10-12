Varun Dhawan shares pic of Sara Ali Khan’s lunch, no wonder she’s fit. See here

bollywood

Oct 12, 2019

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture of his Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan’s lunch. Tagging Sara in his Instagram story, Varun shared a picture of a sparse plate of food, which contains one main dish, a piece of bread made from grain, and three pieces of sliced cucumber.

Varun captioned it simply, “Lunch.” Varun also shared pictures and videos with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who has returned to work on Coolie No 1, after choreographing dance numbers for the original film as well.

Sara has often spoken about her strict diet, and has said that she is prone to gaining weight. The actor is often spotted at the gym as well.

The actor told Vogue in an interview that her weight loss journey began when she was studying in New York. “I weighed 96kg and had a year to go before I graduated. The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kickstarted my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York,” she said.

She said she continues to stay healthy with “a combination of functional training, Pilates, boxing and cardio. I like to change things up, but ensure that I work out for an hour and a half every single day—except on Sunday, because that’s my day to chill.”

Sara has also spoken about her struggles with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that led to her excessive weight gain. “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life,” she said.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:29 IST