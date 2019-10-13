Shahid Kapoor says he is struggling for breathing space post fatherhood: ‘Sometimes it’s frustrating’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor has confessed that he is struggling for breathing space after becoming a parent. He has also apologised to his own parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, whom he says he now respects more than he did before.

Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput are parents to a three-year-old daughter named Misha and one-year-old son Zain. Talking to Filmfare in an interview about how he has changed after becoming a father, he said, “I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it.”

He added, “I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent. Now I understand what all they did for me. I don’t know if it’s too late for me to apologise but through Filmfare I say, ‘Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a pr**k’.”

Talking about how he has changed after marriage, Shahid had earlier said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “It’s like a wild horse that used to be free in the wild. But for four years, he has been domesticated. So, my self-image has completely changed. I’m a domesticated horse now (laughs). On a serious note, your sense of identity becomes different before marriage as compared to when you have children and wife to come back home to. Then, it’s not just ‘you’ anymore, but more about ‘us.’ I think once you get there, then it’s difficult to get back to ‘you’ in terms of how you even think about life. Your thoughts and decision make a transition from ‘I, me and myself’ to ‘us’. I think that’s a big change.”

Shahid sports messy hair and a heavy beard on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s October issue. He is wearing a quirky light blue floral shirt and yellow sunglasses. The actor had a similar look in his last film, the blockbuster Kabir Singh, which became his biggest solo film ever. It stands at a total collection of Rs 278 crore at the domestic box office.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh starred Kiara Advani alongside Shahid.

