Motichoor Chaknachoor song Battiyan Bujhaado: Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui groove to peppy dance number. Watch

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:03 IST

Actor Sunny Leone has a special appearance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty’s Motichoor Chaknachoor and the song is now out. Titled Battiyan Bujhaado, the song is a dance number that not only has Sunny grooving to the beats but even Nawazudin joining in on the fun.

Written by Kumaar, the song has been composed by Ramji Gulati who has also crooned the number alongside Jyotica Tangri . The video opens with Nawazuddin getting ready and he soon reaches the party where Sunny Leone is dancing seductively to the tunes of the Battiyan Bujhaado. Both Sunny and Nawazuddin are in their elements - she is the perfect seductress, and he, the typical hesitant man, seeking fun.

Watch Sunny Leone and Nawazuddin in the song:

Directed by Debamitra Hassan, the film tells the story of Athiya and Nawazuddin who are both desperate to get married but have their own problems to deal with. Pushpinder aka Nawazuddin is in a hopeless situation - he is jobless and comes from a middle-class family while Athiya plays Anita who only wants to marry an NRI.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar. Jointly produced by Woodpecker Movies, Viacom18 Studios and Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia, Motichoor Chaknachoor is slated to hit theatres on November 15.

Nawazuddin has also featured in a quirky song, The Bhoot Song from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Housefull 4. The number features all the stars from the movie – Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kirti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde while Nawazuddin has a special appearance in the song as an exorcist.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 14:57 IST