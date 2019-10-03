Sunny Leone says she lost her father to cancer: ‘Will share my experience and encourage people to fight’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:37 IST

Actor Sunny Leone, who joined a cancer fundraiser drive recently, has said that a personal loss inspired her to join the campaign. She revealed that she lost her father to cancer and wants to use her experience to motivate people to fight the disease.

Sunny told Mid Day in an interview, “I lost my father to cancer, so this initiative is close to my heart. If I can help even a single person through raising awareness and money, then we will have made a small achievement in the battle that lies ahead of us.”

Sunny also shared photos of her paintings that she put up for auction. “Finally done! Giving this one for auction to help raise money for cancer! In loving memory of those who are no longer with us! With each brush stroke I thought of you and how much I will miss you! Love you!” she wrote.

Finally done! Giving this one for auction to help raise money for cancer!

In loving memory of those who are no longer with us! With each brush stroke I thought of you and how much I will miss you! Love you! pic.twitter.com/Prg4LVkz0f

“Besides raising money for the cause, I will share my past experience and encourage people to fight the disease,” she further told the tabloid.

In a biopic on her titled Karenjit Kaur, Sunny played herself in a webseries that told her life story. Talking about it, Sunny had then said that the hardest part was to relive the death of her parents. “I am aware that they (actors Grusha Kapoor and Bijay Anand, who play her parents) are not my real parents, but the feelings and situation were real. Seeing my on-screen father suffering from cancer, and my mother in a coffin, was not easy to relive. The heartache was not cathartic. While it was my choice to go through this all over again, I assumed that I was ready for it, but I was not,” she said.

Sunny lost her mother in 2008 while her father died of cancer in 2010.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:36 IST