Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look from Motichoor Chaknachoor revealed. See pic

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was applauded for his performance in Manto and the Netflix series Sacred Games, is back with a rom-com titled Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actor shared his first look from the film on Twitter. It looks like he is all set to tie the knot, and by his side is a child, who is also seen in festive wear.

Nawazuddin captioned the look, “We are bringing a special gift for all the lovable kids & their family... MOTICHOOR CHAKNACHOOR - A Romantic Wedding Comedy.” The female lead in the film will be played by Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in Arjun Kapoor’s comedy, Mubarakan. The film is directed by Debamitra Hassan and has be shot in Bhopal.

In a Mumbai Mirror report, a source was quoted as saying, “It’s a rom-com with some family drama and revolves around the odd couple. It will be shot entirely in Bhopal with the first schedule wrapping up on November 10. The film got its title from the fact that motichoor laddoos are served at weddings.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on the other hand, has two other interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Tamil film Petta alongside superstar Rajinikanth, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and a biopic on politician Bal Thackeray.

