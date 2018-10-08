Karthik Subbaraj appalled at the leaks from Petta sets, requests fans not to share footage on social media

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Petta, which is being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, is in news again and this time for leaks from the film’s sets. On Sunday, a video clip from the sets of the film was leaked on social media. It created a buzz among fans as there were huge spoilers with regard to characters being played by Vijay Sethupathi and Sasikumar.

Director Karthik is obviously not happy about it. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Kind request from #Petta team.. Pls do not share leaked stills or videos from shooting Spot..Need all your support. Shocked to see channels like @ThanthiTV are publishing leaked video as news.Guess next they would even telecast pirated movies as news... Completely Unethical..”

Kind request from #Petta team.. Pls do not share leaked stills or videos from shooting Spot..Need all your support 🙏



Shocked to see channels like @ThanthiTV are publishing leaked video as news.Guess next they would even telecast pirated movies as news... Completely Unethical.. — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) October 8, 2018

However, it has to be noted that this is not the first leak from the sets of Petta. Rajinikanth’s look from his Lucknow schedule too had been leaked on Twitter.

After the second look of the film was revealed, a lot of information about the its plot was discussed.Rajinikanth’s role has been speculated too.

The film is a promising collaboration as it could be one of the last movies to have Rajinikanth as its lead star. The actor has, after all, announced his entry into politics.

Petta has an impressive star cast that includes Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha among others. The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 15:57 IST