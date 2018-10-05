Rajinikanth’s rural avatar is the highlight of Petta’s new poster. See photo

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta has already created an excitement among fans as the superstar is collaborating for the first time with director Karthik Subbaraj. The second look of the film was recently revealed on social media and Rajini’s handlebar mustache seems to be the highlight. The poster features Rajinikanth in a younger avatar and all-black hair. The actor is seen in the traditional white silk shirt and veshti, as he strikes his signature pose with a smile.

In the background, one can see a row of temples gopuram as the sun sets. Rajinikanth’s look is very similar to that of a head of a village, especially with his fancy watch and gold chain.

The first look motion poster, on the other hand, featured Rajinikanth in a salt and pepper look and he also sported a very chic outfit. Does Rajinikanth play a double role or will the film have two timelines?

The team shot for the film recently in Lucknow and shots from the sets were also shared on social media. Currently, they are busy shooting in Varanasi and schedule is expected to last a month.

Petta has an impressive starcast that boasts of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sananth and Sasikumar. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and presented by Kalanithi Maran. The same production house is also bankrolling Vijay-AR Murugadoss’ project Sarkar, which is all set to release on Diwali. Anirudh Ravichander, who worked on AR Murugadoss and Vijay’s last project Kaththi will be scoring music for this one as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 16:32 IST