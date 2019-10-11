Motichoor Chaknachoor trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty are desperate to get married, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:09 IST

The makers of Motichoor Chaknachoor have unveiled the first trailer of the film starring Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles and it will certainly tickle your funny bones. Directed by Debmitra Biswal, the film traces the fun-filled journey of two people desperately looking for life partners.

The video opens up with Pushpinder (Nawazuddin) telling a friend, “36 ke hain ji, kab tak brahmachari ban ke baithe rahein? Naati, kaali, patli, takli...kisi se bhi hum kar lenge humko maudi chahiye bus (I am 36, till when should I roam around a virgin? I will marry anyone irrespective of her height, weight or anything else, all I need is a girl).” The trailer then pans out to explain the hopeless situation of Pushpinder - he is jobless, comes from a mediocre family and is not too good looking.

Also read: The Sky Is Pink: Real Aisha Chaudhary’s TEDx Talk where she said ‘live with as much happiness as you can find’

The focus then shifts to our leading lady, Athiya Shetty’s Anita who wants to marry an NRI. She makes her entry with the dialogue, “Hamao byaah ho ke rahega. Amrica Paris aur london nahi gai to ka? Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan to milega (I will get married. If I cannot go to America, Paris or London, I will go to Nepal, Sri Lanka or Bhutan).” Nawaz and Athiya are supposed to meet each other, hoping to have finally met The One.

However, what ensues is a fun realisation that Nawazuddin is no NRI and lost his job in Dubai when he came back from there.Will the two end up together or will they take separate routes? Only time will tell.

Watch the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Nawazuddin wrote on Twitter, “Myself Pushpinder... Le de ke ek maudi mil toh gayi, par ab kya hoga? #MotichoorChaknachoor trailer out now! http://bit.ly/MotichoorChaknachoorTrailer @theathiyashetty@MotichoorMovie @viacom18studios @woodpeckermv @AndhareAjit #RajeshBhatia #KiranBhatia @ZeeMusicCompany.” The film also has a special song featuring Sunny Leone.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar. Jointly produced by Woodpecker Movies, Viacom18 Studios and Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia, Motichoor Chaknachoor is slated to hit theatres on November 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:07 IST