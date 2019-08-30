‘Let’s go to KL’: Athiya Shetty teased by Vikram Phadnis over alleged romance with cricketer KL Rahul, see her reaction

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:15 IST

Actor Athiya Shetty found herself in a hot-spot when fashion designer and film producer Vikram Phadnis pulled her leg over on Instagram over an alleged romance with cricketer KL Rahul. The Hero actor threatened to block him, possibly in mock seriousness.

Athiya put up a motivational message on Instagram which read as follows -- ‘Trust the timing of your life.’ Sharing it, she simply wrote: “always, always.” The number of people commented on the post, but the most prominent were comments by designer Vikram Phadnis. He first commented: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” To which, Athiya replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

Athiya Shetty and Vikram Phadnis conversation on Instagram.

Vikram, of course, was in no mood to give up. He continued, “I will complain to the UMPIRE !! @athiyashetty and once your WICKET is gone ... it’s back to the pavilion !!!” dropping hints on something to do with cricket. “ “Am sure !!!! @athiyashetty !!! What about the timing btw !!!!!!!!” he went on.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli says Vishal Aditya Singh ‘didn’t realise for 5 minutes’ that she had slapped him

Lots of people wrote to say that it could be yet another Bollywood and cricket union. Many simply wrote KL Rahul’s name. Just a few days back, KL Rahul’s name cropped up again, this time in connection with Alia Bhatt’s bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. A picture had appeared online where the three -- Rahul with Akansha and Athiya -- can be seen posing together.

On being questioned about it, Rahul told Bombay Times in an interview, “Oh, all these things have been written about? I don’t really read the papers, so I don’t know what has been written about me. I have learnt to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now.”

He refused to confirm his relationship status and said, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 11:06 IST