Alia Bhatt’s bestie Akansha dating cricketer KL Rahul? He says ‘I have learnt to keep my personal life personal’

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:48 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut, is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. A picture shared by her on Instagram a few months ago triggered the rumours of their link-up but the cricketer’s refusal to comment has added more fuel to the fire.

On being asked about his bond with Akansha, Rahul told Bombay Times in an interview, “Oh, all these things have been written about? I don’t really read the papers, so I don’t know what has been written about me. I have learnt to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now.”

He even refused to confirm his relationship status and said, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”

Akansha had posted the picture in April and was seen sharing the frame with a friend and Rahul. She had captioned it, “...n i’m so good with that.” A fan even commented to the post, “#bettertogether.”

Rahul was earlier linked to actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Athiya Shetty but the former had denied being in a relationship with any of them. Anushka and Alia are close friends and are often spotted together. Anushka had wished Alia on Friendship Day with a picture and a message, “my looove, my life, my shawty n my wife ...happy friendship day ya’ll.”

She had accompanied Alia to Srinagar during the shooting of her film Raazi. She had even shared a picture with her from their kahwa-sipping sessions. She had wished Alia on her birthday last year, saying, “Every cute caption/pose that i save for a prospective future bf, i end up using on you (no that doesn’t make me sad at all... I LOVE YOU MY HEART AND SOUL why are you so far away from me??!!!! Even tho insta-wishing ain’t a thing no more, you know I’d do it for you...happy birthday my jaan.”

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 14:45 IST