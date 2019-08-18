Alia Bhatt heads back to her school with Ayan Mukherji to judge special event. See pics

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt had a sweet brush with nostalgia on Sunday when she headed back to her school for a special event. She and her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji visited the Jamnabai Narsee School to judge a competition.

Alia shared a picture from the visit on Instagram. She is seen sitting behind the judges table with Ayan and their name tags have been placed in front of them. They are joined by parents and teachers behind them in the audience. “Sometimes there’s no better feeling than just going BACK TO SCHOOL ,” she captioned the photo. Alia was seen in a black jumpsuit and Ayan also wore a black T-shirt and pants combo.

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji at their old school.

The school’s cultural fest is called Cascade. Actor Ranveer Singh--who also went to the same school-- replied to Alia’s photo and wrote, “Brilliant! Ps- I won Mr.Cascade once.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were seen together on the sets of Lagao Boli in Mumbai. She was seen in a bright pink dress while Raj was seen in a black jacket with golden embellishments and blue denim jeans.

Actor Shahid Kapoor went out for a date night with wife Mira Rajput on Saturday. While she arrived in her car, she drove his bike to the restaurant. They even left separately. Shahid recently returned from his bike trip in Austria and looks like he is still not ready to let go of his bike.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen stepping out of a restaurant in a yellow suit. She interacted with two kids before getting into her car. Actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora were seen stepping out of their friend’s home. Her sister Amrita Arora was also with them.

Actor Sunny Leone was seen dropping her kids at their playschool and later picking them up. Her husband Daniel Weber was seen carrying their daughter in her arms. Check out more celeb pics:

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra at a show’s sets.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor spotted after a date.

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora at a friend’s place.

Bhumi Pednekar at a restaurant.

Kanika Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor clicked by paparazzi.

Sunny Leone with her kids and husband.

Shraddha Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut at airport.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 19:06 IST