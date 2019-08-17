Alia Bhatt’s reaction on being cast opposite Salman Khan in Inshallah: ‘Jumped up and down for 5 minutes’

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt has a lot of firsts coming her way in 2020 and she is excited about all that year has in store for her. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Salman Khan, Karan Johar’s Takht and her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Talking about what was her reaction to being cast opposite Salman Khan in the film, Alia said she was jumping with happiness. The actor told Bollywood Hungama, “I literally remember myself jumping. I was not in town, I was out of the country and I was doing something and I got a call and I was like.. literally I ran to the corner and I jumped up and down for 5 minutes because I was so excited.” She added that the film’s shoot begins next week.

This will be Salman and Alia’s first film together and his fourth with Bhansali after Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya. Alia’s casting opposite Salman earned a lot of backlash online when the news was announced for the vast age difference between the two. Alia responded to it saying, “I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

Talking about her other projects, Alia said, “Sadak 2‘s shooting has begun, Brahmastra also is on, more or less almost over as well. The film is gonna be out next summer. So yeah next year is again gonna be very exciting year for me because you know working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time, working with Salman for the first time, working with Ranbir for the first time, Ayan for the first time, Mr. Bachchan, like a lot of first time, my dad for the first time. So next year actually is gonna be super super super special and I really hope it goes well.”

She recently wrapped up the Ooty shoot schedule for Sadak 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. She was seen with Aditya and Sanjay in her last film Kalank as well. It failed at the box office.

