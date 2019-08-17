Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was recently in Australia to attend a special screening of his 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has revealed who he would like to watch in the film’s reboot should one ever get made. He said he would have Ranveer Singh reprise Shah Rukh Khan’s role from the film and Janhvi Kapoor in Rani Mukerji’s role.

Speaking at the recently concluded Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan said that he would cast Alia Bhatt for Kajol’s role of Anjali. “On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part,” he said during an audience interaction.

“I was ecstatic to met SRK. Kajol and he had promised that they will do my first film. So I remembering going to meet him and I had no script whatsoever. I only had a scene in my mind. Which I narrated to him. And he bought into my bullshit. I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie. Tabu, Urmila, Aishwarya turned me down and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani’s part after Aditya Chopra recommended me her name,” her further said.

The original film featured Shah Rukh Khan as a flirty college student Rahul, Kajol played ‘tomboy’ Anjali while Rani Mukerji essayed the role of the college heartthrob, Tina. The story revolved around the three friends. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a runaway success at the time of its release, quickly becoming the highest grossing film of the year and breaking the record for the highest grossing Bollywood film abroad.

The film completed twenty years in 2018 and Karan had a grand party to celebrate the anniversary.

Three years after his last directorial (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Karan will don the director’s hat for period drama Takht that goes on floors next year. Takht will bring together Kara’s dream cast of Ranveer, Janhvi and Alia. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

