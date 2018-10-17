Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 20, Karan Johar throws grand after party. See inside video, pics

The who’s who of Bollywood headed to Karan Johar’s house for the after party to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20th anniversary celebrations, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pictures from the event (and a video from inside the bash) have been shared online.

Several Bollywood stars who were present at the celebrations - Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, directors Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Gauri Khan were spotted on their way to Karan’s house.

In one video shared from inside the party, we can see Sanjay feeding cake to his daughter, Shanaya, as Karan hugs him from behind. Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday is on October 17. You can watch the video here.

The past and present of Dharma Productions, stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and others were spotted at the anniversary celebrations, in addition to the hit film’s lead trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. You can check out pictures and videos from the celebrations here.

“I never listen to scripts, I listen to the heartbeats of the people I work with at times millennials chat with me and say things like why you let go of that script that was such a great script. Till date, I never understood a script. And I can say this with confidence that I never understood the script but the script maker or the filmmaker,” Shah Rukh said at the event.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a runaway success at the time of its release, quickly becoming the highest grossing film of the year, and breaking the record for the highest grossing Bollywood film abroad.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:46 IST