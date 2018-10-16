Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 20, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji reunite at celebrations. See pics, videos

On this day 20 years ago, director Karan Johar’s movie of a generation, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was released. To commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary, Karan, along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, conducted a special press conference with several of their industry peers in attendance.

Spotted at the event were past and present Dharma Productions stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and others such as Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Twinkle Khanna. Also spotted were actors Sanjay Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, director Zoya Akhtar and Dharma CEO, Apoorva Mehta.

Karan had earlier in the day shared a message for fans on Twitter. “I can’t believe it’s been #20YearsOfKKHH ! A film that gave me love ,acceptance and a career....will always be eternally grateful to @KajolAtUN @iamsrk #rani and @BeingSalmanKhan for indulging a 25 years old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the love,” he wrote.

Addressing rumours of a sequel to the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi, Kajol told Hindustan Times, “I know they won’t be able to recreate our magic, that’s not possible!”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a runaway success at the time of its release, quickly becoming the highest grossing film of the year, and breaking the record for the highest grossing Bollywood film abroad.

