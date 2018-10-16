20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, cast members revisit memories

The directorial debut of Karan Johar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai raised the benchmark for a typical Bollywood commercial potboiler. The film had a good story, a stellar cast, great music, and enough entertainment to make the audience forget the world outside the theatre. Two decades later, the actors still speak fondly about the film and feel glad to have been a part of the hit film.

Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Archana Puran Singh aka Ms Briganza

There was one scene from the narration which never made it into the film where Malhotra (Anupam Kher) and Ms Braganza would meet at the railway station after many years and they have both greyed. The song playing in the background would have been ‘Waqt ne kia kaisa sitam’. That would have been the culmination of their romance. We never shot it because the film had stretched quite long.

Farida Jalal played Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Farida Jalal aka dadi

It was a lovely film. We were confident of Karan and he was the son of Yash ji (Johar). He knew what he was doing, and I remember getting really emotional when he narrated the story to me. He had his own way of explaining a scene. He would emote every scene, which he does even now! It was so much fun. That girl, Sana... she was fabulous. Sharing the screen with ‘the’ Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, she had a presence her own in the film. At every schedule, we were greeted with flowers and a welcome note. It was a very special film.

Himani Shivpuri in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Himani Shivpuri Aka Rifat Bi

There were so many wonderful moments while working on the film. We’d be welcomed by flowers by Karan at the start of every schedule. At the hawan scene for Tina’s (Rani Mukerji’s character) barsi, I had asked Karan, ‘What kind of a scene is this?’ and he said, ‘Himani ji, people will clap at this scene.’ He was right, because that’s when it is revealed that Anjali (Kajol) is not getting married any time soon.

Sana Saeed, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in the film, has grown up now

Sana Saeed aka chhoti Anjali (SRK’s daughter)

I think as a child I was too young to realise the names I was working with. It’s only now that I feel overwhelmed thinking about the opportunity I got so many years ago. But I do remember that even back then Shah Rukh Khan was my favourite actor. So, there was a slight ring to his presence. I think everything that I am doing in terms of emotions is all thanks to Karan (Johar). He would sit down with me before every scene, explain it to the best of his ability. He would try and create situations where I felt those certain emotions. And then we would go ahead and shoot. The film got me tons of attention.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 15:00 IST