Alia Bhatt practices her moves in this BTS video for Prada. Watch here

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:17 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a behind-the-scenes video, in which she is seen practising her moves for her single, Prada, which was released recently. Composed by TheDoorbeen, Prada was released earlier this week and was an instant hit with Alia’s fans.

In the new video, Alia, along with two others, is seen dancing in a studio. Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, “That rehearsal life #ThePradaSong.” She is wearing a baggy simple T-shirt and royal blue workout pants. She paired it with a pair of chunky black workout shoes.

Presented by Jackky Bhagnani’s record label JJust Music and choreographed by Bosco Martis, Prada attracted lot of love from her fans. While most of them said they loved the Punjabi remix, a few also objected to the recreation of an old Punjabi classic. A fan also asked, “Why does the tune resemble ‘koi shehri babu’ ?” Another wrote, “Alia singing punjabi version of koi sehri babu in over size coats.”

Last seen in a special song – The Hook Up song – with Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2, Alia has quite a few releases lined up for later. She has completed shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will be paired opposite her in Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. She recently wrapped the first leg of shoot for dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Later this year, Alia is likely to begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht, which also features Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor, among many other stars. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ajay Devgn.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 20:17 IST