Prada song: Alia Bhatt plays a glamorous, demanding girlfriend as Twitter is reminded of Koi Shehri Babu. Watch

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt’s new music video titled Prada is out and features her in a super glamourous avatar of a fashionista. The actor is seen putting up an attitude in several high-end designer ensembles in the foot-tapping number sung by The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma.

Alia plays a demanding girlfriend who would talk to her boyfriend only if he gets her gifts from the international fashion brand, Prada. The actor acquires the centre stage as The Doorbeen duo Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma also groove alongside her.

Presented by Jackky Bhagnani’s record label JJust Music and choreographed by Bosco Martis, Prada song was an instant hit among her fans. Almost all of them said that they loved the Punjabi remix. However, a few also raised voice against meddling with the old Punjabi classic in order to create a new remix. A fan also asked, “Why does the tune resemble ‘koi shehri babu’ ?” Another wrote, “Alia singing punjabi version of “koi sehri babu” in over size coats.”

Alia Bhatt strikes a pose in the song, Prada.

Alia Bhatt grooves to the beat in Prada song.

This is Alia’s first collaboration with the Lamberghini hitmaker, The Doorbeen. She already appears to be a fan of the popular Punjabi number and was spotted dancing to the song at a friend’s wedding in a viral video.

Alia had earlier given a Stranger Things twist to the song teaser ahead of its release. With the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller Stranger Things playing in the background, the video showed a van with psychedelic colours in the background. The video then turned upside down -- another reference to the show’s plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel universe.

Alia was last seen grooving alongside Tiger Shroff in a special dance number The Hook Up Song in the film, Student of the Year 2. She now has four films in her kitty including Sadak 2, Brahmastra, Takht and RRR.

