Commando 3 trailer: Vidyut Jamwal will hunt down country’s enemies with or without physics, gravity’s help

The first trailer for Vidyut Jamwal’s Commando 3 is out. It shows him on a mission to hunt down villain Gulshan Devaiah.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vidyut Jamwal is back with Commando 3.
The first trailer for Vidyut Jamwal’s upcoming action film Commando 3 is out. The film stars him as a soldier, on a mission to hunt down her biggest threat, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Gulshan plays an evil mastermind, plotting to bring India to ruins with lethal explosives and some really cheesy dialogues pepper with words like ‘khoon ke aansu’ and ‘unhe khatm kardo’. Classic Bollywood villain vocabulary.

To bring him down, India sends out its most ‘hero-type agent’. But don’t call him ‘jazbaati’, he’ll let you know he is ‘Bharatvadi’ instead. On his task, he is joined by Adah Sharma, who plays an agent from India and Angira Dhar, a British agent. The ladies in tight leggings and plunging tops play just the accessories he needed to whistle at his cheesy dialogues, whenever they are required to.

There is an unapologetically unsubtle attempt at cashing in on the Hindu-Muslim tension, throwing in more cring-ey dialogues such as ‘Tere hi desh ke Musalmaan tere hi desh ke khilaaf khade ho jaege (The Muslims of your nation will be the ones standing against it)’ and ‘Is desh ka musalmaan apne haqq ke liye ladta hai aur ladna bhi chahiye. Par who kabhi is desh ke khilaaf gaddari nahi kar sakta. Ye mera yakin hai (The Muslims of this country fight for their rights as they should. But they will never betray their country. I know it)’.

The film (or at least the trailer) has big lip-syncing issues. The words don’t match the actors’ mouths and the biggest dialogues are said without even opening mouths entirely. Watch Commando 3 trailer:

 

Also read: Indian Idol’s Aditya Narayan on Neha Kakkar being forcibly kissed on stage

Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is up for a 29 November release. It is a third film in the franchise and the first two were released in 2013 and 2017. While Vidyut fought for love in the first film, the franchise got increasingly nationalist over the years. The second film saw him fight corruption and the rampant issue of black money dealings.

Speaking in an interview earlier, Vidyut had revealed, “It is about getting the nation together, forgetting the differences that arise from caste, creed and religion. It is an engrossing story and Aditya has visualised great action for it, giving it a different spin.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:03 IST

