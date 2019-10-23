e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Commando 3 teaser: After love and black money, Vidyut Jammwal will fight for the nation. Watch

Commando 3 teaser: Vidyut Jammwal plays the lead role in the franchise that will have its third outing soon. Check out the video here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vidyut Jammwal plays the lead role in Commando 3.
Vidyut Jammwal plays the lead role in Commando 3.
         

Ahead of Commando’s trailer launch on Thursday, the first teaser of Commando 3 is here and it promises all the action and fun that is a part of the franchise led by Vidyut Jammwal. The short video gives us a glimpse of Vidyut’s character and mission in the movie. Commando 3 also stars Gulshan Deviah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in lead roles.

The video tells us that Commando aka Vidyut fought for love in 2013 and black money was his target in 2017. The teaser then preps the ground for the trailer and informs fans that the upcoming film will see Vidyut, Commando, fighting for the nation. Sharing the video, Vidyut tweeted, “India’s Commando unleashing very soon. #Commando3Trailer out tomorrow!”

Speaking in an interview earlier, Vidyut had revealed, “It is about getting the nation together, forgetting the differences that arise from caste, creed and religion. It is an engrossing story and Aditya has visualised great action for it, giving it a different spin.”

Also read: Soni Razdan, Mukesh Bhatt react to Alia Bhatt’s fake wedding card: ‘It’s sad, there are so many mistakes on the card’

The makers have been teasing fans with posters from the film. Vidyut plays the special officer while Angira and Adah are cops in the film that features Gulshan as the antagonist.

Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt, who has helmed the recent web series on Sunny Leone - Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production and is set to hit screens on November 29.

Elaborating on the kind of preparation he did for Commando 3, Vidyut had said, “The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first instalment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame. I wasn’t particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up.”

Commando: A One Man Army hit theatres in 2011 and was the first film in the series. In 2017, came Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, the second film in the franchise.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:32 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| Ganguly on Dhoni - ‘Champions don’t finish very quickly’
LIVE| Ganguly on Dhoni - ‘Champions don’t finish very quickly’
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News