Commando 3 teaser: After love and black money, Vidyut Jammwal will fight for the nation. Watch

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:34 IST

Ahead of Commando’s trailer launch on Thursday, the first teaser of Commando 3 is here and it promises all the action and fun that is a part of the franchise led by Vidyut Jammwal. The short video gives us a glimpse of Vidyut’s character and mission in the movie. Commando 3 also stars Gulshan Deviah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in lead roles.

The video tells us that Commando aka Vidyut fought for love in 2013 and black money was his target in 2017. The teaser then preps the ground for the trailer and informs fans that the upcoming film will see Vidyut, Commando, fighting for the nation. Sharing the video, Vidyut tweeted, “India’s Commando unleashing very soon. #Commando3Trailer out tomorrow!”

Speaking in an interview earlier, Vidyut had revealed, “It is about getting the nation together, forgetting the differences that arise from caste, creed and religion. It is an engrossing story and Aditya has visualised great action for it, giving it a different spin.”

The makers have been teasing fans with posters from the film. Vidyut plays the special officer while Angira and Adah are cops in the film that features Gulshan as the antagonist.

Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt, who has helmed the recent web series on Sunny Leone - Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production and is set to hit screens on November 29.

Elaborating on the kind of preparation he did for Commando 3, Vidyut had said, “The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first instalment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame. I wasn’t particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up.”

Commando: A One Man Army hit theatres in 2011 and was the first film in the series. In 2017, came Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, the second film in the franchise.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:32 IST