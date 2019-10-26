Bigg Boss 13 day 25 written update episode 25 October 25: Shehnaaz Gill apologises to Shefali Bagga, but she could not care less

tv

After Bigg Boss decided to scold and punish one and all inside the house on Wednesday’s episode, the temperatures were certainly lower on the show. However, not all was cool and calm with the housemates. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Asim Riaz getting aggressive and fighting with Paras Chhabra. Later, Paras, Asim and Sidharth Shukla were asked to go inside the confession room and Bigg Boss scolded them for showing aggression during the tasks inside the house. Bigg Boss added that provocation and aggression was crossing the limit, people cannot assassinate each other’s characters. “Aggression is natural but you are in control of the aggression. Remember you are competitors, not enemies,” Bigg Boss said.

Shehnaaz Gill apologised to Shefali Bagga for her behaviour the previous day and began crying but Shefali did not react at all.

Soon, Devoleena said even as she had tears in her eyes, “Bigg Boss aapko ye gandh promote karna hai karo but don’t ever compare me with this dirt.” She got upset after Paras told her that Bigg Boss said that everyone inside the house was crossing limit in displaying aggression.

Sidharth Shukla was also seen telling Rashami Desai that they have been together for some time and they must avoid making problems. While they told each other that things are okay, both said nothing could be changed once in the company of others.

After the discussion with Bigg Boss, Paras went to Asim and tried to sort out differences offering a handshake but Asim was in no mood to bridge the gap.

Later, when Shefali said she did not want to share bed with Arti, the latter began crying.

Shefali and Mahira then discussed Shehnaaz and said that they must take some step if she is not chided in the weekend episodes.

