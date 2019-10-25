Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi, Kishwer Merchant support Sidharth Shukla, say female contestants playing the woman card

bollywood

The Bigg Boss 13 house is clearly divided into two groups -- with their love or hate for Sidharth Shukla setting them apart. The actor has been making headlines for pushing Mahira Sharma during a task and has also been accused of not behaving well with the other female contestants. While the actor is being called out for his aggressive behaviour by many, actors Kamya Punjabi and Kishwer Merchant have come out in his support

Kamya, had who participated in Bigg Boss 7, expressed her support for Sidharth on Twitter. She wrote, “Arre yeh toh wahi baat ho gayi ‘tum karo toh raasleela hum kare toh character dheela’ women card play karne ke alawa inn ladkiyon ne kiya hi kya hai iss game meh (This is like ‘if you do it its called Rasleela and if we do it, its being characterless’. What have the women done in the house other then playing the woman card!).”

Arre yeh toh wahi baat ho gayi " tum karo toh raasleela hum kare toh character dheela" 😀 women card play karne ke alawa inn ladkiyon ne kiya hi kya hai iss game meh 🥴😴 @TeamSidharthFc @BiggBoss #bb13 https://t.co/DfRc4DCkrV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 23, 2019

She was replying to Kishwer, who wrote, “Not supporting anyone here but ek baat batao , ek ladki seedi banayegi..baaki ki usse protect karegi and then if Sidharth comes to break the seedi they blame him for touching and pushing ? #BB13.” Kishwer had participated in Bigg Boss 9.

Bhuvneshwari, wife of Bigg Boss 12 runner-up Sreesanth, also criticised the episode on Twitter. She wrote, “One word for today’s and yesterday’s @BiggBoss episode is Disgusting. I couldn’t agree more with BIGBOSS’s word.” To this, Kamya replied, “So true! What a waste this season is... not even a single task is performed well... aggression, abuses, violence bas yahi sab hai... #BB13.”

So true! What a waste this season is... not even a single task is performed well... aggression, abuses, violence bas yahi sab hai... #BB13 @ColorsTV https://t.co/YJC1qi3GC2 — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 24, 2019

In the last episode, the contestants were supposed to build their own ladders using clay and destroy those of others. During the task, Sidharth approached Mahira’s ladder and tried to destroy it. As Mahira tried to protect her ladder, Sidharth turned aggressive and pushed her aside, triggering a series of chaotic events.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:32 IST