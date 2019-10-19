Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says his ex-girlfriend loves him even after she got married, says ‘Whenever I am sad, I get a message from her’

bollywood

Bigg Boss 13 is in its third week and has seen several contestants open up about their personal lives in their conversations with other housemates. Paras Chhabra, who has been given the title of ‘Sanskari Playboy’ by host Salman Khan, has revealed that his ex-girlfriend still loves him even after getting married and having a child.

The makers of Bigg Boss have shared a promo showing Paras having a conversation with Shefali Bagga in the garden area. The two are seen talking about true love. Paras goes on to brag about his female fans who love him and can do anything for him. He says, “I really like them but I can’t be with them, they are my fans.”

He then goes on to talk about how a person never forgets his first love. He talks about his first girlfriend, whom he dated in 2011, and how the two continue to remain in touch even after nine years. He says, “She still loves me like anything. I was the one coming to Bigg Boss, but it was her who was excited. She asked me, ‘Will you be roaming in pyjamas or a towel in the house?’ This is what I do naturally, she knows me in and out.”

He reveals that his ex-girlfriend is happily married and also has a kid. “I really like her husband,” he says. He also talks about how she has an intuition about him when he is stressed and immediately calls him. “When I meet her in Delhi, the feelings remain the same as they were in 2011. Whenever I am sad, I get a message from her,” he adds.

Paras is known for his bond with the female contestants in the house. After his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma made headlines, his current girlfriend Akanksha Puri came out to clear the air. She told Times of India in an interview, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything.”

Paras is currently among the six contestants nominated for evictions this weekend. Rashami Desai, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik and Mahira Sharma are the other five. A poll conducted by Hindustan Times hinted at Paras being in the safe zone. Only 8% viewers voted against him for eviction.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 15:58 IST