Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri reacts to Shehnaaz, Mahira fighting over him

Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, has reacted to Mahira Sharma and Shahnaaz Gill fighting over him on the show.

tv Updated: Oct 06, 2019 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri often post pictures with each other on Instagram.
Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri often post pictures with each other on Instagram.
         

Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, has reacted to the playboy image he has developed inside the house. In a recent episode of the reality show, two contests -- Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill -- were seen fighting over him.

Speaking to The Times of India, Akanksha said that the incident made her laugh. She said, “I saw the latest promo of Shenaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn’t stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner for him. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show.”

Asked if the attention Paras is getting makes her jealous, Akanksha said that she is secure in her relationship. She added, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything.”

 

Akanksha concluded by saying that Paras has established himself as a major contender this season, within just a week. She said, “Whenever I watch BB 13, during the 1 hour duration I see Paras for about 50 which itself proves his popularity on the show. Be it BB promos, uncut version or the episode, Paras is everywhere. He is providing entertainment for which he has been brought in. He is coming as one of the strongest contestants.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 18:59 IST

