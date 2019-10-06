Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh reveals history of depression, says ‘my mother died to bring me into the world’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh was the only contestant against whom host Salman Khan expressed his disappointment during the latest Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar episode. The actor confessed that she has been unable to express her personality on the show and had also opened up about suffering from depression during a conversation with other contestants.

Arti’s team posted a video in which she can be seen talking about not getting work despite emerging as one of the most talented actors on the small screen. She says how she was praised for her performances in shows like Maayka and Waaris but did not get a single offer, and eventually slipped into a depression. She reveals how she used to call her parents at night and even lost out on a good marriage proposal as the groom’s family came to know about her illness. Calling it a taboo, she talks about how she realised people distancing from her due to her condition. “Can’t a person be unhappy for a certain period of time?” she says.

She goes on to reveal that she finally came out of depression on realising that her mother died in order to bring her into the world and therefore, she decided to do make the best of what she had. “Soon after Krushna (Abhishek, brother) was born, my mother conceived me. Everyone asked her to abort the baby but she decided to give me birth despite being aware of the complications as she suffered from cancer,” she says.

Hailing her for her strength, her team captioned the video, “Depression & anxiety are NOT signs of weakness..but they are signs of trying to remain strong for too long..! And we are so proud of Arti for actually having the courage to speak about how she has been so strong through her low phase! Her words and experiences have definitely inspired us..! Kudos to you girl..the way she you have handled yourself through it all is truly motivating..! #ArtiKiArmy #supergirl #biggboss13.”

Showing her support for Arti, actor Vahbiz Dorabjee commented to the post, “Your a warrior my Love. very good msg you are giving to people.We owe our lives to our parents.very true.More power to you girl.Keep rocking.im watching u everyday.”

Actor Farnaz Shetty also wrote, “Arti u r strong ... u r yourself ... u r amazing in the show keep rocking with ur originality.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:15 IST