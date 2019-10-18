Bigg Boss 13 evictions: Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz or Abu Malik? Here’s who might leave the house

tv

Salman Khan will soon return to announce the second double eviction in the upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar episode. After Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra’s eviction last weekend, six contestants are nominated this week and two of them will be asked to leave the Bigg Boss house.

According to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times, the audience seems to be divided over which contestant should be eliminated from the show. Mahira Sharma, who has been in the limelight for her bond with Paras Chhabra has got the most number of votes, hinting at how her popularity on the show is not translating into votes, as 24% of the total viewers have voted against her.

Asim Riaz and Abu Malik are also in the same spot with an almost equal number of votes. While 22% have voted against Asim, the other 22 % viewers have voted against Abu.

Rashami Desai, who was nominated last week as well, is also not in the safe zone. 16% of the viewers want her to leave the house. Rashami’s bittersweet relationship with Sidharth Shukla has been a talking point on the show and a new promo shows Salman scolding them for their behaviour in the house.

Paras and Siddhartha Dey are expected to survive the nominations as they have just 8% and 7% votes against them, respectively. While Paras has been one of the most popular contestants on the show due to his relationships with the female contestants, Siddhartha Dey is often called out for his behaviour with women in the house.

Making an exception this week, the makers of the show have released a new promo confirming that the double Weekend Ka Waar episodes will not be telecast consecutively. The episodes will be aired on Saturday and Sunday.

As announced by Salman earlier, the show will reach its mid-finale by the end of this month. Only three men and three women will move ahead in this season. He had said the eliminated contestants will have to watch Bigg Boss every day and post a picture as proof on social media. One of them will be called on the show, where they will have to answer a set of questions on the basis of which they will be sent back inside the house.

