Salman Khan attends Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash with Dabangg 3 actor Saiee Manjrekar, see pics

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:06 IST

It’s still 10 days to Diwali but the extravagant Bollywood Diwali parties are already on with film producer Ramesh Taurani throwing a star-studded bash on Wednesday. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Daisy Shah joined the producer at the party.

Salman, who is currently busy hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 13, walked in with his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar. Sai is the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar and will be seen opposite Salman in Dabangg 3, which is a prequel to the original. While Salman was in black shirt and denims, Saiee was in a crop top and printed skirt.

Salman Khan and Sai Manjrekar at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also attended the party and was seen posing for the photographs with friend and actor Zaheer Iqbal. While Aayush made his acting debut with Loveyatri last year, Zaheer saw the release of his debut film Notebook this year. Actor Daisy Shah was also spotted at the party as she arrived in a lime green lehenga. She played Salman’s sister the 2018 film Race 3.

Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Saqib Saleem, Anshula Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi and Neeta Lulla at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ramesh Taurani, Abbas-Mustan and Satish Kaushik with wife at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Poonam Dhillon, Harman Baweja and Alka Yagnik at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty walked in with husband Raj Kundra and was seen greeting Harman Baweja. The two had worked together on 2014 film Dishkiyaoon, Shilpa’s last film outing. She looked stunning in one-shoulder, pink sari gown paired with a colourful belt.

Among others who marked their attendance at the Diwali bash were actor Satish Kaushik, singer Alka Yagnik, Parmeet Sethi, filmmakers Abbas and Mustan with their brother Hussain, Saqib Saleem, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor and Subhash Ghai.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:04 IST