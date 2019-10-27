Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update, October 26: Salman Khan screams at Siddharth Dey, calls wild card entrants Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla

tv

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:01 IST

The Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar episode began on a rough note with Salman schooling the contestants for their behaviour in the house as they maintained a pin drop silence as they had nothing to defend themselves.

Beginning with Sidharth Shukla, Salman asks him why does he consider himself physically strong when he couldn’t bear the conditions in a fake jail. The Bharat actor says, “My father once told me anger is the best thing, temper is the worst thing on the planet,” and accuses Shukla of having a temper. He also asks Shukla why does he mingle with women instead of moving away. He also scolds him for getting too aggressive with women during the snakes and ladders task. Salman finally tells Shukla, Paras and Asim to fight among themselves and get out of the house.

Coming to Shehnaaz Gill, Salman expresses shock that she knew swear words. She confesses knowing some of the worst swear words and apologises to Shefali Bagga for her mistakes.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar preview: Salman Khan loses his cool again, says ‘I didn’t want to come here in the first place’

Salman moves his focus to Paras and mentions his statement ‘Salman sir ka chik chik bahut ho ra hai’ and says that he doesn’t care. He says, “I want to leave this show but I have been hosting it since ten years. I still come every year because I know I can handle you people inside the house.” Salman also reminds Paras when he said that he can pay Rs 2 crore and the contract can go to hell. He also confirms that Paras has targeted Asim since day one.

Picking Shefali Bagga’s case, Salman mentions her comments against Shehnaaz. He asks Shefali if she has a right to give a character certificate to Shehnaaz. He says it’s sad a woman doesn’t respect another woman. He also confirms Shehnaaz wasn’t provoking Siddharth Dey by touching him and revealed how Shefali called Shehnaaz a buffalo. He also asks Shefali why does she throw her mike and claim to leave the house and says, “Does it matter? It won’t even take two minutes to throw you out,” leaving the audience in splits. Shefali and Shehnaaz are later seen sharing a hug and becoming friends again.

Salman shifts his focus to Siddharth Dey and mentions his comment that Shehnaaz has been spit out by Paras. Siddharth Dey says, “a man’s no is also a no” and how he had asked Shehnaaz to not come near him. Salman shuts Siddharth Dey up, saying that he doesn’t deserve to defend himself. Salman loses his cool and screams at him.

Salman says Rashami Desai has just one target and that’s Sidharth Shukla who is her only agenda. Salman calls it an “embarrassing week” and also scolds Asim for breaking things in the Bigg Boss house. Salman asks why Mahira Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee think that they haven’t done anything as they forget all their mistakes.

Salman sends former Bigg Boss contestants Urvashi Dholakia and Sana Khan into the house. The two chose their individual teams for a special task. As per the rules, the teams have to decorate five diyas and prepare a sweet dish. Team Sana wins the task and gets a gift hamper.

Salman Khan announces that he will be introducing three wild card entrants this weekend. He invites first wild card entry -- Vikas Pathak, better known as Hindustani Bhau. He enters to the song Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hu Main and calls himself the father of social media. He claims to be a Sanjay Dutt fan and also recites some of his dialogues.

When Salman asks him to describe each contestant in one word, he calls Rashami ‘dukhi aatma’, Siddharth Dey ‘kurkure’, Mahira ‘chana masala’, Shefali ‘bhatakti aatma’ and refers Aarti Singh as ‘jidhar wajan udhar bhajan’. He also says that he wants to evict Siddharth Dey.

Salman introduces second wild card entrant -- Tehseen Poonawalla. He says that he will be a leader in the house to make in-house fights look good on screen. He says Paras is playing the best game on the show. He also reveals that the Bigg Boss finale will be held on January 12.

Before Salman can move ahead, Rashami says that she has become friends with Sidharth Shukla. She also says that she and Devoleena hold hands while sleeping and people shouldn’t call them gay.

Salman finally introduces the usual slap game and sends Shehnaaz to take the punishment. While answering to Salman’s questions, she calls herself the blockbuster member of the house and everyone agrees with her.

Asim goes next and calls himself and Sidharth Shukla ‘Ram Laxman jodi’. Siddharth Dey follows him to the slap chamber and says Shehnaaz is the one who does all the gossip. All the contestants agree with him including Shehnaaz herself.

Ending the Weekend Ka Waar on a good note, Salman confirms that no contestant will be evicted in this episode.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 00:00 IST