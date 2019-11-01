Bala song Pyaar Toh Tha: Ayushmann Khurrana is heartbroken as Yami Gautam refuses to accept his bald pate

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:11 IST

A sad song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s upcoming film Bala is out now and revolves around his heartbreak. Titled Pyaar Toh Tha, the emotional number touches upon the emotions of Ayushmann’s character, whose wife leaves him after discovering that he is bald and wears a wig.

The slow song shows how the two fall in love, get married and drift apart when Yami realises that he was hiding behind a wig. He is seen wearing a wig as he woos her and comes to marry her. The song later shares a glimpse of how he finally becomes friends with a dark-skinned girl, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

The song has been composed by Sachin – Jigar, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur and penned by Priya Saraiya.

A poster of the film featuring Bhumi as a dark-skinned girl has faced much heat and flak online but Yami called out trolls saying that mere judgment based on “just the poster and trailer is unfair.”

“Bhumi, Ayushmann and I are independent artists who have come together to give life to a wonderful project that we totally have full faith in. We are invested in doing a great job and will go to any lengths to make the character believable and authentic in context of the script. We have a common goal here - of making a good film,” she said.

She said that it’s a tendency that women, especially actresses, are constantly judged. “I feel actresses are judged harshly vis a vis actors for their film choices. Also, people judging on the basis of just the poster and trailer is unfair. They aren’t seeing the narrative but isolating one look from the milieu it’s attached to,” she added.

Also read: Frozen 2 Hindi trailer: Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Elsa, says ‘we don’t need a king to become a queen’. Watch

Stating their upcoming release is all about ‘loving oneself’, Yami continued, “There’s a solid reason in the film for a certain look. We were all sold at Amar Kaushik’s vision and it’s necessary that people watch the film first.”

Meanwhile, opening about her role in Bala earlier, Bhumi shared that it’s her “way of promoting parity in society”. “This is my way of promoting parity in society. I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity right from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which I was playing this beautiful, confident, young overweight girl who was comfortable in her own skin,” the 30-year old said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will hit theatres on November 7.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:09 IST