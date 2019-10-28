e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Bala poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar embark on a laugh riot

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new poster for his upcoming film Bala. He features in it with his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:11 IST

Asian News International
Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Bala.
Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Bala.
         

Warding away his fans’ Monday blues, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of his upcoming film Bala, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the new look poster of the film which is sure to leave you in splits!

Going by the poster, the lead cast seems to have adapted to the characters really well. The funny poster, which radiates love and amusement, looks fun-filled. It shows the Dream Girl star attempting to imitate the famous Titanic pose with Yami on a yacht, and Bhumi, on the other hand, is ruining their moment by taking off Ayushmann’s wig.

“Bala ke baalon ki nayya toh kabki doob gayi. Love Story ki nayya paar hoti hai ya nahi, dekhte hai 7th November ko,” the 35-year-old actor captioned the post.

 

The makers of the film have launched two upbeat tracks Naah Goriye and Don’t Be Shy from the film. While Don’t Be Shy is a retro number, which is a reprised version of a popular Rouge and Dr Zeus song, Naah Goriye is Harrdy Sandhu’s 2018 hit number Naah which featured Nora Fatehi.

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party: Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan turn up in traditional best

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together. The Article 15 actor made his debut in Bollywood with Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor.

Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film, which is directed by Stree fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The release of the film has been preponed and it is now slated to hit the screens on November 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 19:11 IST

tags
top news
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News