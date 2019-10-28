Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party: Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan turn up in traditional best

bollywood

It doesn’t get bigger than this. The Bachchan family — Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and son Abhishek hosted their grand Diwali party on Sunday. Attending the do was the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and sister Amrita, Karan Johar and many others.

Katrina Kaif at Bachchan residence.

It may be recalled that the Bachchan household refrained from celebrating Diwali for two years, owing to deaths in their extended family -- Aishwarya lost her father, Krishnaraj Rai in 2017 and a year later, in 2018, Shweta lost her father-in-law, Rajan Nanda. But 2019 was different and attending the ‘Bachchan Ki Diwali’ was almost the entire Bollywood fraternity.

Abhishek Bachchan with Neeta and Mukesh Ambani.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri and Tiger Shroff.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiara Advani at Bachchan Diwali party.

Ananya Pandy with family at Bachchan residence.

Karan Johar and Sunil Shetty with family.

Seen at the bash were Kajol and her kids Nysa and Yug, Tiger Shroff who came with his mother Ayesha, Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra who came with bestie Sania Mirza, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Ileana D’Cruz, Sara Ali Khan, came with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, Kiara Advani, Bobby Deol with wife Tanya and many others were also spotted at the bash. Neeta and Mukesh Ambani were present at the do as well.

While Katrina was seen in a bright red lehenga choli, Mira chose a mauve assymetrical sari. Kajol was seen in a neon green sari while her daughter Nysa wore a pale white lehenga choli ensemble. Kriti Sanon, who is enjoying the successful opening of her film Housefull 4, came in a dull gold sari while Kiara Advani was a riot of colours in a lehenga choli. Sara Ali Khan was seen twinning in red with her mom Amrita while Ibrahim chose a dark blue embroidered kurta and pyajama. Akshay kept it simple in a white kurta and so did his son, Aarav while Twinkle chose a white and pink combination.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

