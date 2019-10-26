Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap updates him about their kids’ latest game, says ‘see what your monkeys are up to’

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next release, Bala, which is set to hit theatres on November 7. While the actor remains busy with the publicity tour, his wife Tahira Kashyap updated him about what their two kids were busy doing.

Tahira shared an adorable picture of their son Virajveer and daughter Varushka on Instagram, and captioned it, “Mad siblings inside my jumpsuit @ayushmank see what your monkeys are upto!” The two can be seen having a gala time playing with her jumpsuit and laughing for the camera. Ayushmann shared Tahira’s post on Instagram stories, and added emojis.

On Friday, the actor unveiled the latest song from Bala, titled Naah Goriye. Tahira cheered for both him and his brother Aparshakti Khurana, whose film, Kanpuriye, was released on Hotstar on Friday, “Family that rolls together, rocks together! Leaving all humility aside, the two boys make me proud.”

Tahira Kashyap cheered for the Khurrana brothers and posted an adorable picture of her kids on Instagram.

Tahira, a filmmaker and writer, recently told IANS in an interview that as a budding filmmaker, she does not feel the pressure to achieve something to match the success of her National Award-winning husband.

Tahira has made a short film titled Toffee, and now she is gearing up for a couple of new film projects.

“His (Ayushmann) journey is really inspirational for anyone and especially for me, who has seen everything from a close counter. After his first superhit film (Vicky Donor), when he was going through a dull phase in his career, he did not give up and pack his bags for Chandigarh. Anyone who is struggling in life to make a successful career would find his journey inspirational. But when it comes to an individual, I believe that nothing can inspire you if you have not prepared your mind to achieve something,” said Tahira, on the sidelines of MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival.

“As a budding filmmaker I do not feel pressurised to achieve something, in comparison to the success of my husband. I have set my goal to make a film, to tell a story and I want to do my best,” she added.

