Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon go desi, Shahid Kapoor-Mira twin in white at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash. See pics

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:16 IST

Diwali is here and so is the season of star-studded parties. Actor Jackky Bhagnani hosted a Diwali party on Friday that marked the beginning of the five-day festival with Dhanteras. The bash was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira.

Sara Ali Khan embraced the festive spirit and arrived in a bright yellow bandhani sari with a pink blouse. The actor left her hair open and was all smiles for the cameras. She is currently working on her next, the Hero No 1 remake.

Her co-star Varun Dhawan also attended the party and was in a candid mood as he posed along with Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma. Varun wore a bright red polka-dotted kurta pyjama and kolhapuris and was seen showing one of his slippers to the photographers.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur Sanon and filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun’s friend and actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the bash. Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora, however, attended another Diwali bash in the city, hosted by her friend Mallika Bhat.

Kriti Sanon also attended the party and was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon. While Kriti was in a floral sari paired with a corset, Nupur wore a sharara-suit for the evening. The two joined filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari post the party for group pictures.

Shahid and Mira were twinning in white and posed together for the paparazzi. While Shahid was in a light yellow kurta and white churidaar, Mira was in a white co-ords. Taapsee Pannu, who saw the release of her film Saand Ki Aankh on the same day, also made it to the party in white. Her film clashed with Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China at the box office. Rajkummar, too, arrived for the party with girlfriend Patralekhaa.

Shriya Saran was also seen at the party in a purple silk sari. She had recently attended producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party with husband Andrei. Among others seen at the bash were writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and Esha Deol’s businessman husband Bharat Takhtani.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 10:16 IST