Inside Ambani Diwali party: Hazel Keech, Sagarika Ghatge, Isha Ambani make stunning appearances

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:46 IST

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s family threw a lavish Diwali bash for their friends and family in Mumbai on Thursday. The party was attended by their Mumbai Indians IPL team and their wives.

Actor Hazel Keech arrived for the party with her former-cricketer husband Yuvraj Singh. While Yuvraj was seen in a black kurta pyjama with a red stole, Hazel was seen in a black one-shoulder top, a blue lehenga and an orange dupatta. The two smiled and posed for pictures outside the venue.

Actor Sagarika Ghatge also made a stunning appearance. She was seen in a simple red dress, paired with a black and golden dupatta. She tied her hair in a ponytail and tugged at Zaheer’s arm as they posed for pictures. Zaheer was seen in a shimmery black kurta pyjama.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and businesswoman Isha Ambani, her brother Anant and his wife Shloka were all spotted. Isha wowed her fans with her gorgeous new look in a sari. “Isha ambani looks beautiful in saree,” wrote one on Instagram. “How beautiful she is looking in this saree,” wrote another. Isha’s mother Nita Ambani wore a bright pink lehenga to the party. See more pictures here:

Hazel will soon essay a role in the English play Euripides’ Medea, which marks the directorial debut of Aamir Khan’s daugher Ira Khan. Ira took to Instagram earlier last month and uploaded a photograph of herself with Hazel. In the image, Aamir’s daughter is on her knees, offering the play’s script to Hazel, who is seen accepting it.

“She said yes! It’s amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, Hazel Keech. I can’t wait to see what we make,” she wrote. Aamir’s son Junaid and veteran actor Sarika will also be a part of the play. The cast also includes actors such as Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker, Nolan Lewis and Divyesh Vijayakar, among others.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 10:43 IST