Hazel Keech says being told you’re not pretty/sexy enough chips away at self-esteem
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s actor wife Hazel Keech has said that constantly being under public scrutiny chips away at one’s self-esteem.bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:21 IST
Earlier this year, actor Hazel Keech, wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, shared an empowering post detailing her battle with depression, bulimia and the pressure to fit in and how she is finally comfortable in her own skin. And she agrees that it does tend to aggravate more when one is in a profession such as showbiz.
“Mental health issues derive from a feeling or believe that I’m not good enough. I can’t say definitively that mine did or didn’t come from showbiz since I’ve been performing since I was 5,” she says, adding, “But yes, being in an industry where you’re constantly poked, prodded and dissected and told ‘parts of your face or body is fine but other parts need to be surgically altered’ and that you’re not pretty/slim/tall/sexy enough does chip away at your self esteem. Thankfully, asking for help is becoming less and less of a taboo these days.
The British−Mauritian model-turned-actor, who is best known for starring in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard (2011), has stayed away from films ever since. But that does not mean that she has been away from the public eye as she is now also a star wife (she married Yuvraj in 2016). So how easy or difficult is it to be one?
View this post on Instagram
Working out and feeling my body getting stronger makes me feel sexier and more confident in my own skin. I have always been a curvy girl and, like all girls, I used to kill myself trying to be skinny. When I started accepting my body for the shape it is, lumps and bumps and all, thats when I found happiness. I am not the fattest nor the skinniest nor the most muscular nor the most athletic, but this is a photo of ME working out at my own pace and capacity and FEELING good about it. So I thought I’d share my truth and honesty with you all. #loveyourself
“Being married is a lot of hard work, more than I anticipated. Being a star’s wife, as you say, means getting used to people asking for photos, sometimes following us, chasing us, which is also something that’s not new to me, only with Yuvi it’s on a much larger scale,” she says, adding how marriage and running a home “is a lot more work and effort, but when you find its rhythm and synergy, you’re like it’s the best thing I’ve done in my life so far”.
Being a celebrity means you’re under constant scrutiny. Hazel says, “It seems some people don’t want their lives or comforts to change when someone they know is getting married, and so they focus more on themselves rather than being happy for them. This intentionally or unintentionally puts a big strain on a new relationship.”She continues, “Some people forget that celebrities are people too and this isn’t a reality TV show, we feel and we go through trials and tribulations and sometimes we make it and are stronger for it and sometimes we don’t. Some people seem to have lost compassion for each other.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:20 IST