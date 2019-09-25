Hazel Keech says being told you’re not pretty/sexy enough chips away at self-esteem

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:21 IST

Earlier this year, actor Hazel Keech, wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, shared an empowering post detailing her battle with depression, bulimia and the pressure to fit in and how she is finally comfortable in her own skin. And she agrees that it does tend to aggravate more when one is in a profession such as showbiz.

“Mental health issues derive from a feeling or believe that I’m not good enough. I can’t say definitively that mine did or didn’t come from showbiz since I’ve been performing since I was 5,” she says, adding, “But yes, being in an industry where you’re constantly poked, prodded and dissected and told ‘parts of your face or body is fine but other parts need to be surgically altered’ and that you’re not pretty/slim/tall/sexy enough does chip away at your self esteem. Thankfully, asking for help is becoming less and less of a taboo these days.

The British−Mauritian model-turned-actor, who is best known for starring in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard (2011), has stayed away from films ever since. But that does not mean that she has been away from the public eye as she is now also a star wife (she married Yuvraj in 2016). So how easy or difficult is it to be one?

“Being married is a lot of hard work, more than I anticipated. Being a star’s wife, as you say, means getting used to people asking for photos, sometimes following us, chasing us, which is also something that’s not new to me, only with Yuvi it’s on a much larger scale,” she says, adding how marriage and running a home “is a lot more work and effort, but when you find its rhythm and synergy, you’re like it’s the best thing I’ve done in my life so far”.

Being a celebrity means you’re under constant scrutiny. Hazel says, “It seems some people don’t want their lives or comforts to change when someone they know is getting married, and so they focus more on themselves rather than being happy for them. This intentionally or unintentionally puts a big strain on a new relationship.”She continues, “Some people forget that celebrities are people too and this isn’t a reality TV show, we feel and we go through trials and tribulations and sometimes we make it and are stronger for it and sometimes we don’t. Some people seem to have lost compassion for each other.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:20 IST