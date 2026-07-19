FIFA World Cup final fever grips Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as eateries stay open till late night; check city-wise timings

Football fans in several Indian cities will be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final without worrying about restaurants shutting early. Ahead of the title clash between defending champions Argentina and Spain, authorities in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have allowed eateries to remain open beyond their usual closing hours to accommodate late-night screenings. The FIFA World Cup final will kick off at 12:30 am IST on July 20, with Argentina aiming for a fourth World Cup title and a second straight triumph. (Unsplash)

The FIFA World Cup final will kick off at 12:30 am IST on July 20, with Argentina aiming for a fourth World Cup title and a second straight triumph.

Delhi: Restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that restaurants and cafes across the national capital will remain open until 4 am this weekend to allow football fans to enjoy the World Cup final.

Also read | Delhi cafes, restaurants to stay open till 4am for FIFA World Cup final, announces CM Rekha Gupta

Announcing the decision on X, Gupta wrote:"Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell. A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night."

Bengaluru: Food service extended for two match days The Bengaluru Police on Friday permitted hotels and restaurants within the city police commissionerate limits to extend food service hours for both the third-place play-off on July 19 and the World Cup final on July 20.

According to an order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, eateries can serve food till 5 am on July 19 and till 3.30 am on July 20.

Also read | When bathroom breaks are reserved for half-time and roads empty out: The world in 90 minutes of a Fifa world cup final

The order was issued following a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India and grants the relaxation under the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

Also read | FIFA World Cup final: New Jersey road closures, traffic advisory - all you need to know ahead of Argentina vs Spain game

Police also clarified that the existing closing time for food service is 1 am, and the revised timings will apply only on the specified dates.

Mumbai: Hotels and restaurants allowed till 4 am Mumbai has also granted permission for food establishments, hotels and restaurants across the state to remain open until 4 am on the day following July 19, 2026, to facilitate late-night viewing of the FIFA World Cup final.