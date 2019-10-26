Happy birthday Raveena Tandon: Her 5 top dance numbers that made her the mast-mast girl

bollywood

Raveena Tandon turned 45 this year and is still synonymous for her superhit songs and popular dance moves, most of which have been recreated by the current generation. The actor was one of the leading actors in the 90s and delivered several blockbusters such as Patthar Ke Phool, Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna.

The actor is currently a judge on dance reality show Nach Baliye and is often seen dancing with guests and contestants.

With her birthday falling a day before Diwali this year, here are some of her best dance numbers that are an apt choice to add to the mood this festive season:

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

Raveena appeared in eight Bollywood films in the year 1994, one of which was the second highest grosser of the year, Mohra. The film was a hit and so was the song, Tu Cheez badi hai, which was picturised on the lead actors Raveena and Akshay Kumar. Late actor Divya Bharti, cast as the female lead in the film, died after shooting for five days. Raveena stepped in and went on to deliver the popular number which earned her the title of ‘The mast mast girl’. It was based on the Qawwali song Dam Mast Qalandar Mast Mast and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan. The song has also been recreated by Kiara Advani opposite Mustafa Burmawalla in the 2017 film, Machine.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Mohra has another popular number titled Tip Tip Barsa Pani, which Raveena can be proud of. Her trademark yellow sari continues to be a rage even today with many current Bollywood actors recreating the song. The original was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Because of the two dance numbers and a few more hit songs, Mohra went on to become the second highest-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of 1994.

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

Raveena and Govinda’s dance number Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remains one of the most loved disc numbers even today. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

Raveena and Govinda’s song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare in the 1998 film Dulhe Raja was a big hit. The two even went on to star in a film with the same name four years later. They recently performed the song on Nach Baliye and were joined by Govinda’s wife Sunita .

Shehar Ki Ladki

This was Raveena’s special dance number in the 1998 film, Rakshak. While the film itself fare so well, the song itself went on to became popular due to her glamourous presence. Raveena and Suniel recently recreated the song for Sonakshi Sinha’s film, Khaandani Shafakhana.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 09:15 IST