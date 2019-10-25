Bala song Naah Goriye: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film debuts yet another remix, after Don’t By Shy. Watch video

bollywood

The latest song from the upcoming film Bala, titled Naah Goriye, has been released. The makers needn’t worry about a plagiarism row this time around, as the artiste behind the original has returned (and been credited) for the new version.

A remix of 2018’s Naah, the new song features vocals by Bala’s lead actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is accompanied by Harrdy Sandhu and Swasti Mehul. The original song featured Nora Fatehi in the music video, while this one features Ayushmann in a tuxedo.

Bala has been involved in multiple controversies. While the filmmakers are involved in an ongoing tussle with the makers of Ujda Chaman over a plagiarism row, Dr Zeus recently accused several persons involved with the song Don’t Be Shy of remixing his original song without purchasing the necessary rights.

Maddock Films in an official statement denied the allegations and said, “Karman Entertainment is the UK based company which is the copyright owner of the original song Don’t Be Shy and have issued a legitimate license to Maddock Films to create a version for Bala.”

Dr Zeus had tweeted, “Are you guys taking the p*ss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive? When did you compose Don’t Be Shy & Kangna? More to the point how dare you guys be riding off my old hits & f**kin them up??? Ya need to get original My lawyers will be in touch.”

Bala is the latest in a string of comedy dramas about taboo subjects starring Ayushmann. The actor has delivered a series of hits in the genre, such as Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Vicky Donor, etc. Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in supporting roles, and tackles the issue of premature male baldness.

