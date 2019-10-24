Bala makers on Dr Zeus’ claim that Bala song is copied: ‘We have official license to recreate Don’t Be Shy’

bollywood

After Badshah, Maddock Films -- producers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala -- have now responded to copyright violation allegations levelled by Dr Zeus. The musician had claimed that Bala makers used his song Don’t Be Shy without his permission or knowledge in their film.

Maddock Films said in their official statement, “Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of Don’t Be Shy, which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and directed by Amar Kaushik. The song video went live on 18. of October and has received an overwhelming response globally. The video and the single itself was teased on social media a day prior and the fun banter between the composers, Badshah and the lead actor, Ayushmann had everyone in splits.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Bala is about a man who is balding prematurely. “Karman Entertainment is the UK based company which is the copyright owner of the original song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ and have issued a legitimate license to Maddock Films to create a version for Bala,” the statement further said.

Dr Zeus had called the makers out for picking his hit numbers Don’t Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni without his knowledge and permission. Dr Zeus took to Twitter and wrote, “Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***** them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch.”

The first Bala song Don’t Be Shy has been sung by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade, with music by Sachin-Jigar. Mellow D and Badshah have recreated the lyrics for the song.

Badshah, too, had responded to the allegations earlier and tweeted, “I am aware of the situation around Dont Be Shy. I want to start by saying that I love and respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and I’ve learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person I’d want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin-Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, I’ll make sure it gets cleared ASAP. I support Zeus Paaji.”

